CORRECTED-Japan's Kansai Electric to delay nuclear plant restart for Kobe Steel checks -source

(Corrects stock symbol for Kansai Electric Power Co in 1st paragraph)

By Osamu Tsukimori

TOKYO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Japan’s Kansai Electric Power Co will delay a nuclear plant restart by two months to make checks related to the data-fabrication scandal that has engulfed Kobe Steel Ltd, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The company was planning to restart two reactors at its Ohi plant west of Tokyo by March, with one scheduled in January and the other in March.

The utility issued a notice on Thursday that it would make an announcement on its reactor restart application at 3:30 p.m. (0630 GMT). (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Writing by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Tom Hogue)