FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Kobe Steel shares hit lowest in nearly 5 yrs as cheating crisis deepens
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
October 16, 2017 / 12:32 AM / 5 days ago

CORRECTED-Kobe Steel shares hit lowest in nearly 5 yrs as cheating crisis deepens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to say the lowest since Dec. 11, 2012, not 12, in second paragraph.)

TOKYO, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Shares of Kobe Steel Ltd slid more than 3 percent on Monday, hitting their lowest level in nearly 5 years, after the cheating crisis engulfing Japan’s third-biggest steelmaker deepened last week.

Kobe Steel shares were down 1.86 percent at 789.0 yen as of 0024 GMT after hitting the lowest since Dec. 11, 2012 of 774.0 yen earlier in the session. The broader Tokyo stock market was up 0.44 percent, touching a 21-year high.

Kobe Steel Chief Executive Hiroya Kawasaki on Friday revealed that about 500 companies had received its falsely certified products, more than double its earlier count, confirming widespread wrongdoing at the steelmaker.

Reporting by Yuka Obayashi and Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.