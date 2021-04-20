Prosecutor in Capitol riot cases exits DOJ for Kobre & Kim

Michael Sherwin, who charged hundreds of people in connection with January’s U.S. Capitol riot while serving as acting U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, has joined the boutique disputes and investigations law firm Kobre & Kim.

Kobre & Kim, a 125-lawyer firm with 13 offices spread across seven countries, announced Tuesday that Sherwin will practice in the firm’s Washington, D.C., office.

