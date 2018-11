ISTANBUL, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Turkish conglomerate Koc Holding said on Thursday its net profit stood at 1.27 billion lira ($236 million) in the third quarter, dipping from 1.29 billion lira in the same period a year earlier.

It said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange that its total sales in the quarter jumped to 45.55 billion lira from 25.87 billion the previous year. ($1 = 5.3715 liras) (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Editing by Daren Butler)