Kohl's agrees to $220K settlement in FCRA case FTC calls a 'warning' to businesses

Kohl’s Department Stores Inc will pay $220,000 to settle claims it did not give identity theft victims complete records in violation of the Fair Credit Reporting Act, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission said Wednesday.

The case marks the first time the FTC has used its authority under a section of the federal law that requires businesses to give victims copies of application and business transaction records related to identity theft within 30 days, according to the agency’s announcement.

