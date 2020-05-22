CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Kohl's quarterly net sales slump nearly 44% (May 19)

(Corrects paragraph 3 to say net loss of “$3.52” per share and not “$3.50” after company adjusts the number while preparing its quarterly filing)

May 19 (Reuters) - Kohl’s Corp reported a nearly 44% slump in quarterly net sales on Tuesday, as the department store chain’s stores remained shut for most of the first quarter due to the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Net sales fell to $2.16 billion from $3.82 billion a year earlier.

For the quarter ended May 2, the company reported net loss of $541 million, or $3.52 per share, compared with a profit of $62 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.