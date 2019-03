March 5 (Reuters) - Department store chain Kohl’s Corp beat Wall Street forecasts for fourth-quarter same-store sales on Tuesday, as attractive promotions and new merchandise helped draw more shoppers during the holiday season.

Sales at Kohl’s locations open for at least a year rose 1 percent, better than the 0.3 percent growth analysts on average had estimated, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)