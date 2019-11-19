Company News
November 19, 2019 / 12:10 PM / Updated an hour ago

Kohl's cuts full-year profit forecast; shares fall

1 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Department store operator Kohl’s Corp cut its annual profit expectations on Tuesday ahead of the all-important holiday shopping season, and missed same-store sales estimates for the third quarter, sending its shares down nearly 10%.

Kohl’s said it now expects full-year adjusted earnings to be between $4.75 and $4.95 per share, compared to its previous forecast of $5.15 to $5.45.

Sales from stores open for at least a year rose 0.4% in the third quarter ended Nov. 2, while analysts on average had expected same-store sales to increase 0.76%, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

