May 19, 2020 / 11:08 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Kohl's quarterly net sales slump nearly 44%

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Kohl’s Corp reported a nearly 44% slump in quarterly net sales on Tuesday, as the department store chain’s stores remained shut for most of the first quarter due to the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Net sales fell to $2.16 billion from $3.82 billion a year earlier.

For the quarter ended May 2, the company reported net loss of $541 million, or $3.50 per share, compared with a profit of $62 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.

Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
