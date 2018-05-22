FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 22, 2018 / 11:09 AM / Updated an hour ago

Kohl's reports higher quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - U.S. department store chain Kohl’s Corp reported a 13.6 percent increase in quarterly profit on Tuesday, as efforts to cut back on discounts and maintain a leaner inventory paid off.

Kohl’s said net income rose to $75 million or 45 cents per share in the first quarter ended May 5, from $66 million or 39 cents per share a year earlier.

Sales at Kohl’s stores open for at least 12 months climbed 3.6 percent, compared with the 2.7 percent increase expected by analysts on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.