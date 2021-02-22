Kohl's activist investor group nominates nine directors to board

Feb 22 (Reuters) - A group of activist investors with a combined 9.5% stake in Kohl’s Corp said on Monday it has nominated nine directors to the company’s board, as it looks to improve profits at the department store chain.

The group including Macellum Advisors GP LLC, Ancora Holdings Inc, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC and 4010 Capital LLC is pushing the company to add directors with retail experience, reduce inventory levels and consider a sale-leaseback of some of its non-core real estate.