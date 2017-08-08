Law firm seeks arbitration of dispute over credit score privacy

Kohn Law Firm in Milwaukee has asked a federal judge to send to arbitration a proposed class action accusing it of disclosing consumers' confidential credit score information when it filed collection lawsuits against them.

In a motion in Madison, Wisconsin federal court, Kohn's lawyer Terry Johnson said the named plaintiff in the lawsuit, Sasha Rizzo, owed debt on a Discover Bank credit card, and she agreed to arbitrate any disputes when she opened the account and used the card.

