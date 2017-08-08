FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Law firm seeks arbitration of dispute over credit score privacy
August 8, 2017 / 8:38 PM / in 2 months

Law firm seeks arbitration of dispute over credit score privacy

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Kohn Law Firm in Milwaukee has asked a federal judge to send to arbitration a proposed class action accusing it of disclosing consumers’ confidential credit score information when it filed collection lawsuits against them.

In a motion in Madison, Wisconsin federal court, Kohn’s lawyer Terry Johnson said the named plaintiff in the lawsuit, Sasha Rizzo, owed debt on a Discover Bank credit card, and she agreed to arbitrate any disputes when she opened the account and used the card.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2wFIk1k

