Law firm cannot force arbitration of privacy lawsuit - ruling

A proposed class action accusing the Kohn Law Firm in Milwaukee of disclosing consumers’ confidential information when it filed collection lawsuits against them does not have to be sent to arbitration, a federal judge in Wisconsin ruled.

U.S. District Judge James Peterson on Monday rejected Kohn’s argument that it had a right to enforce an arbitration agreement that named plaintiff Sasha Rizzo signed when she opened a Discover Bank credit card account.

