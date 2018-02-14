FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Westlaw News
February 14, 2018 / 1:15 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

Law firm cannot force arbitration of privacy lawsuit - ruling

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A proposed class action accusing the Kohn Law Firm in Milwaukee of disclosing consumers’ confidential information when it filed collection lawsuits against them does not have to be sent to arbitration, a federal judge in Wisconsin ruled.

U.S. District Judge James Peterson on Monday rejected Kohn’s argument that it had a right to enforce an arbitration agreement that named plaintiff Sasha Rizzo signed when she opened a Discover Bank credit card account.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2F1zv7y

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.