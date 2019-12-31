IN BRIEF: Enlightened Kombucha's ‘buzz’ isn’t from probiotics, lawsuit says

A minor, two sober alcoholics and a woman with medical issues filed a potential national class action in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles on Friday against the maker of Enlightened Kombucha, alleging that the drinks are falsely labeled as non-alcoholic and low in sugar.

The complaint, filed by Bursor & Fisher against GT’s Living Foods LLC, says a 16-ounce bottle can contain as much alcohol as 6 ounces of beer and more sugar than 6 ounces of regular Coca Cola.

