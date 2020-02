LJUBLJANA, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s largest bank NLB signed a contract on Wednesday to buy 83.23% of Serbia’s Komercijalna Banka for 387 million euros ($420.59 million), NLB said in a statement.

It said the transaction is expected to be completed in the last quarter of 2020 and depends upon approvals of the European Central Bank, and the central banks of Slovenia and Serbia.