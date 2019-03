PRAGUE, March 15 (Reuters) - Komercni Banka is aiming for operating revenue to reach at least 33 billion crowns ($1.5 billion) in 2020, chief executive Jan Juchelka was quoted as saying on Friday.

“Overall, we would like to reach at least 33 billion crowns in operating revenue without one-off items in 2020,” Juchelka said in an interview published by daily paper Mlada Fronta Dnes.