#Financials
August 2, 2017 / 5:26 AM / 2 days ago

Komercni Banka Q2 net profit beats estimates, risk costs fall

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Czech lender Komercni Banka reported on Wednesday a 5 percent year-on-year drop in second-quarter net profit, a lower fall than expected, due to a decrease in risky loan costs.

Attributable net profit dropped to 3.62 billion crowns ($163.40 million), beating the average estimate of 3.32 billion crowns in a Reuters poll. It was up 18 percent on a recurring basis after stripping out gains from the bank's stake in Visa Europe a year ago.

Net banking income grew a touch in the quarter on a recurring basis, buoyed by financial operation gains as corporate hedging activity grew around the central bank's decision to abandon a currency cap in April. ($1 = 22.0930 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Sunil Nair)

