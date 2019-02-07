Czech lender Komercni Banka to pay higher dividend despite profit dip

PRAGUE, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Czech lender Komercni Banka reported a slight dip in full-year net profit, but proposed a higher dividend for 2018 and said it would aim to pay out a similar portion of earnings for this year as well.

The country’s third-largest bank, majority owned by Societe Generale of France, posted an attributable net profit of 14.8 billion crowns ($652.07 million), down 0.6 percent year-on-year.

Komercni’s board proposed a 51 crowns per share dividend, up from 47 crowns in the previous year.

The dividend represents 65 percent of attributable consolidated net profit from last year, which it had flagged in previous guidance, and the board said it intended to pay the same ratio from 2019 earnings.

The company’s fourth-quarter profit came in at 3.9 billion crowns, above the average estimate of 3.7 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Net banking income rose 6.8 percent in the quarter to 8.5 billion crowns, led by an 11.5 percent jump in net interest income as monetary policy tightening by the Czech central bank filters through.

The bank expects its total revenue to grow slightly in 2019, lifted by higher net interest income.

Lending growth should keep pace with the market, expected to grow at a mid-single digit pace, Komercni Banka said. Loan volumes for the bank rose 4.7 percent in 2018.

The lender also aims to maintain housing loan growth at 4.6 percent. This is despite expectations of a slowing market as the central bank takes steps, including recommendations on lending limits and income requirements, to ease lending.