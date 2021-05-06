Komercni Banka beats Q1 profit estimates as trading income jumps

PRAGUE, May 6 (Reuters) - Czech lender Komercni Banka on Thursday posted a smaller-than-expected 25% year-on-year drop in first-quarter net profit, buoyed by higher financial operations earnings while interest income sagged and loan provisioning rose.

The bank, the third largest in the Czech Republic, said it expected banking revenue to stagnate in the full-year 2021 amid a low interest rate environment, although fees and commissions income should rebound as economic activity improves and the COVID-19 pandemic eases.

It also expected a rise in profit from financial operations after posting its best quarterly result in this area in almost three years, with a 70% rise as hedging gained amid expectations the Czech National Bank could be among the first in Europe to raise interest rates later this year.

Komercni Banka, majority owned by France’s Societe Generale , reported attributable net profit of 1.997 billion crowns ($92.98 million) in the quarter, above the average estimate of 1.63 billion crowns in a Reuters poll.

Banking income fell 5%, led by a 14% drop in net interest income.

Lending rose 4% in the quarter and the bank said it expected lending growth in the higher mid-single digits in 2021 to retail customers and in the mid-single digits for corporate customers.

Czech banks have kept strong capital through the pandemic even as profits halved last year. The central bank has allowed a return to dividend payments from 2019 and 2020 profits under limits being agreed.

Komercni Banka said the limits correspond to a 23.71 crown per share payout - compared to a 51 crown per share dividend in 2018 - though that may decrease amid a regulator review due to finish in the third quarter.