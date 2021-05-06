UPDATE 1-Komercni Banka beats Q1 profit estimates as trading income jumps

(Adds CFO comments, shares)

PRAGUE, May 6 (Reuters) - Czech lender Komercni Banka on Thursday posted a smaller than expected 25% year-on-year drop in first-quarter net profit, as higher financial operations earnings cushioned a drop in interest income and higher loan loss provisions.

The bank, majority owned by France’s Societe Generale , reported attributable net profit of 1.997 billion crowns ($92.98 million) in the quarter, above the average estimate of 1.63 billion crowns in a Reuters poll.

Its shares were up 1.2% around midday.

The bank, the country’s third largest, said it expected banking revenue to stagnate in this year amid low interest rates, although fee income should rebound as economic activity improves and the COVID-19 pandemic eases.

It also expected higher profit from financial operations, which rose 70% to 1.0 billion crowns in the first quarter, an almost three-year peak. Overall banking revenue fell 5%, led by a 14% drop in net interest income.

The trading result grew as hedging gained amid expectations the Czech National Bank could be among the first in Europe to raise interest rates later this year. Some large capital market deals also helped.

Chief Financial Officer Jiri Sperl said the financial operations result would likely stabilise around 750 million crowns a quarter for the rest of the year.

Group lending rose 4% in the quarter. The bank expects growth in the higher mid-single digits to retail customers in 2021 and in the mid-single digits for corporate customers.

Czech banks have remained well capitalised through the pandemic even as profits halved last year. The central bank has allowed a return to dividend payments from 2019 and 2020 profits under limits being agreed.

Komercni Banka said the limits correspond to a 23.71 crown per share payout - compared to 51 crowns per share in 2018 - though that may decrease amid a regulator review finishing in the third quarter.

Sperl said further payouts from remaining 2019 and 2020 profits would be subject to regulator approvals later.