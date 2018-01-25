Finnish elevator maker Kone is looking for acquisitions -CEO

HELSINKI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Finland’s Kone is looking for acquisitions as it hopes the elevator industry to consolidate further, its chief executive Henrik Ehrnrooth said on Thursday.

“We are constantly looking for acquisitions and we have interest in both smaller and larger (deals),” Ehrnrooth told Reuters.

“We do believe that consolidation could continue in the industry,” he added, without commenting specific targets.

Kone’s competitors include U.S. Otis, Germany’s ThyssenKrupp and Switzerland’s Schindler. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)