Elevator maker Kone disappoints with weak 2020 sales outlook

HELSINKI, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Finland’s Kone beat quarterly profit expectations on Tuesday but gave a weak sales outlook for 2020, sending shares in the elevator maker lower.

It forecast 2020 sales growth of 0–6% at comparable exchange rates, sending its shares 2.75% lower.

Kone reported a 15% rise in fourth-quarter adjusted operating profit to 367.5 million euros, edging the 363.3 million expected by 21 analysts in a poll provided by the company.

The company was due to make a bid on Jan 27 for the elevator business of Germany's Thyssenkrupp, seen valued at around 15 billion euros, but did not confirm whether it had done so.