Elevator maker Kone profit meets forecasts on improved China demand

By Reuters Staff

HELSINKI, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Finland’s Kone reported an expected rise in third-quarter profit on Thursday as demand for elevators and escalators “developed extremely well” in China.

Kone’s quarterly operating profit of 333.1 million euros ($394 million) versus the 329.3 million expected by analysts, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

A month ago Kone raised its 2020 outlook citing better-than-expected development in Q3 sales and adjusted EBIT.

$1 = 0.8447 euros Reporting by Anne Kauranen; editing by Jason Neely

