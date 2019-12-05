Financials
Konecranes buys out Asia JV partner for 147 mln euros

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Finnish industrial crane maker Konecranes has agreed to buy the outstanding 50% stake in its MHE-Demag joint venture in southeast Asia from partner Jebsen & Jessen for 147 million euros ($162 million), it said on Thursday.

Konecranes said the transaction will add approximately 150-180 million euros in annual sales and around 25-30 million euros in annual operating profit before amortisation (EBITA) by 2022.

MHE-Demag operates in 8 countries and has 1,800 employees.

$1 = 0.9073 euros Reporting by Tarmo Virki; Editing by Jan Harvey

