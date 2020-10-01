Finland's Konecranes and Cargotec to merge

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Konecranes KCRA.HE and cargo handling machinery maker Cargotec CGCBV.HE plan to merge, the two Finnish companies said on Thursday.

Their boards of directors have signed a combination agreement and a merger plan, they said in a statement.

Their combined annual sales are approximately 7 billion euros ($8.2 billion) with a comparable operating profit of approximately 565 million euros based on fiscal year 2019, Konecranes said.

Upon completion of the merger, Konecranes’ shareholders will receive 0.3611 new class A shares and 2.0834 new class B shares in Cargotec for each Konecranes share they hold.

That will result in Konecranes shareholders owning approximately 50% of the shares and votes of the future company, it said.

The Finnish government’s investment arm, Solidium, which is Konecranes’ second largest owner with a 8.51% stake, said it supported the merger plan.