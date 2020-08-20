REFILE-Boskalis sees steady full-year profit, restarts share buyback

Company News
Aug 20 (Reuters) - Dutch marine services provider Boskalis said on Thursday it expected its full year core profit to match 2019 levels and capital expenditure to slightly exceed its 200 million euro ($230.8 million) target, citing well-filled order books.

The company also said it would resume its share buyback programme.

Boskalis reported first half net loss of 96.4 million euros, missing consensus expectations for a 13 million euro profit, while its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization came in at 204.1 million euros, ahead of expectations. ($1 = 0.8445 euros) (Reporting by Maria Trybuś Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

