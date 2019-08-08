Company News
August 8, 2019 / 11:03 AM / Updated an hour ago

Lee, Wrangler jeans maker Kontoor posts over 8% drop in quarterly revenue

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Kontoor Brands Inc, the recently spunoff jeans unit of VF Corp, reported an 8.2% fall in quarterly revenue on Thursday, as the company took a hit from the bankruptcy of a major customer last year and a stronger dollar.

The company’s net income fell to $38 million, or 67 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 29, from $60.5 million, or $1.07 per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue fell to $609.7 million from $663.9 million. (Reporting by Uday Sampath and Aditi Sebastian; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
