FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Korea 5-year CDS at highest since Feb 2016-IHS Markit
Sections
Featured
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
China
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Economy
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 11, 2017 / 8:11 AM / in 2 months

South Korea 5-year CDS at highest since Feb 2016-IHS Markit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring exposure to South Korea in the credit default swaps market rose on Friday to the highest since February 2016, reacting to the sharp increase in tensions between Pyongyang and the United States.

On Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump said his threat earlier this week to unleash “fire and fury” on Pyongyang, if it launched an attack, may not have been tough enough, triggering fresh falls across world markets and pushing South Korean markets to new multi-week lows.

He spoke after North Korea disclosed plans to fire missiles over Japan to land near the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam.

Data from IHS Markit showed five-year CDS for South Korea at 69 basis points (bps), after closing at 64 bps on Thursday. Five-year CDS have surged 11 basis points this week, the biggest weekly rise since March 2016. (Reporting by Claire Milhench; editing by Sujata Rao)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.