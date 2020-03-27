Financials
Korean Air parent shareholders vote to keep chairman in board

SEOUL, March 27 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Korean Air’s parent firm Hanjin Kal voted on Friday to keep Korean Air CEO and group Chairman Walter Cho as a board director on Friday.

A majority of Hanjin Kal shareholders represented at its annual general meeting (AGM) voted for Cho’s continued directorship in the parent firm, striking down a challenge by his sister and an activist fund to replace him with a mobile industry veteran. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates and Shri Navaratnam)

