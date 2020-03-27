UPDATE 1-Korean Air parent shareholders keep chairman in board after intense proxy fight

(Adds background)

SEOUL, March 27 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Korean Air’s parent firm Hanjin Kal voted on Friday to keep Korean Air CEO and group Chairman Walter Cho as a board director, an outcome seen by analysts as a victory for the status quo at the conglomerate.

Cho, 44, who became chairman after his father’s death last year, fended off a challenge from his older sister and an activist fund to replace him with a professional manager.

About 57% of Hanjin Kal shareholders represented in its annual general meeting (AGM) voted for his continued directorship in the parent firm.

The proxy fight has been a major distraction for the loss-making airline as it struggles to survive the severe aviation industry downturn triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Korean Air said this week all executives will forgo 30%-50% of their salaries starting April.