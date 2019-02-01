Financials
February 1, 2019 / 3:49 AM / Updated an hour ago

S.Korea's national pension service to exercise shareholder rights over Hanjin Kal Corp -Yonhap

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 1 (Reuters) - South Korea’s National Pension Service (NPS), the world’s third-largest pension fund, said it will exercise shareholder rights over Hanjin Kal Corp , South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported on Friday.

The NPS is the third-largest shareholder of Hanjin Kal Corp with 7.34 percent ownership, the fund’s regulatory filing shows. Hanjin Kal Corp is the parent of Korean Air Lines Co Ltd .

Hajin Kal and NPS were not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
