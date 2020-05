SEOUL, May 15 (Reuters) - South Korea’s largest airline Korean Air said on Friday its provisional consolidated operating loss for the January-March quarter was 82.8 billion won ($67.25 million), as travel restrictions and crippled demand due to the coronavirus pandemic hit the aviation industry.

The loss compares with a 140.6 billion won operating profit in the same quarter last year. ($1 = 1,231.2900 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Alex Richardson)