REFILE-S.Korean pension fund to vote against Korean Air CEO's term extension as director

SEOUL, March 26 (Reuters) - South Korea’s National Pension Service (NPS) said on Tuesday it will vote against extending Cho Yang-ho’s term as director of the board at scandal-hit Korean Air Lines Co Ltd.

The decision by NPS, the second-largest shareholder of Korean Air with an 11.56 percent ownership, to vote against the airline’s proposal on extending Cho’s term for three years potentially jeopardises his control of the company.

Shareholders are scheduled to vote on the proposal at the airline’s annual meeting scheduled for March 27. (Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Hyunjoo Jin, editing by Louise Heavens)