Oct 10 (Reuters) - Oil and gas company Kosmos Energy said on Wednesday it was abandoning an offshore well in Suriname because it failed to find oil, the second well it plugged in the region in recent months for the same reason.

Kosmos now expects 2018 capital expenditures to be about $400 million. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)