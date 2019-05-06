Kosmos Energy looks to sell down interest in Mauritania-Senegal basin

May 6 (Reuters) - Oil and gas company Kosmos Energy Ltd said on Monday it plans to sell down its interest in the Mauritania-Senegal basin to around 10 percent and expects bids by the end of the summer.

The company said oil and gas revenue more than doubled for the three months ended March 31, to $296.8 million on higher production in Ghana.

Quarterly production rose to 5.1 million barrels of oil equivalent, compared to 3.8 million barrels of oil equivalent a year earlier. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)