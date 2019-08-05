Kosmos Energy sees Mauritania, Senegal deal by year-end

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Oil and gas explorer Kosmos Energy expects to have agreed by the end of this year to sell down its stake in projects off the coast of Mauritania and Senegal in which it partners with BP, Kosmos said on Monday.

In December, BP and its partners gave the green light for the development of the large Greater Tortue Ahmeyim gas project off the coast of Mauritania and Senegal, a first for the two West African nations.

Kosmos has a 30% stake in Senegal and 28% in Mauritania. In May, it said it had received interest in the projects leading to a formal process to reduce its interest.

The Tortue floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) facility will produce 2.5 million tonnes of LNG per year. The field holds total gas resources estimated at around 15 trillion cubic feet.

“The previously announced process to sell down Kosmos’ interest in the broader Mauritania/Senegal region to 10 percent is ongoing and is targeting a transaction announcement by year end,” Kosmos said reporting half-year results. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla, editing by Louise Heavens)