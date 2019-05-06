Company News
UPDATE 1-Kosmos Energy plans to sell down interest in Mauritania-Senegal basin

May 6 (Reuters) - Oil and gas company Kosmos Energy Ltd said on Monday it has started a formal process to sell down its interest in the Mauritania-Senegal basin to around 10 percent and expects bids by the end of the summer.

The company said in February it had discovered a “significant and valuable resource” in Mauritania and Senegal.

The company said oil and gas revenue more than doubled for the three months ended March 31, to $296.8 million on higher production in Ghana.

On an adjusted basis, the company lost 6 cents per share, smaller than analysts’ estimates of a loss of 7 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Quarterly production rose to 5.1 million barrels of oil equivalent, compared to 3.8 million barrels of oil equivalent a year earlier. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

