June 26, 2018 / 6:53 AM / in an hour

Kosmos Energy abandons Suriname well after it fails to find oil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Oil and natural gas explorer Kosmos Energy Ltd said on Tuesday it was abandoning one of its wells offshore Suriname after it failed to find oil.

The company said its Anapai-1A exploration well, located in Block 45 offshore Suriname, encountered high quality reservoirs in the targeted zones, but did not find hydrocarbons.

Kosmos, however, said its drilling program would remain unchanged given the independent nature of the prospects and that it was still in the early stages of exploring the basin. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

