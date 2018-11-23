Kosovo faces major power shortfall due to plant outages

SARAJEVO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Kosovo’s power utility KEK said on Friday it was facing major power shortages after a 200 megawatt (MW) unit of its Kosova A coal-fired power plant was taken offline on Nov. 21 due to a technical defect.

KEK said the unit should resume production on Nov. 26.

“Our production capacities are currently over 400 megawatts per hour,” it said in a statement, adding the 264 MW unit of its Kosova B coal-fired power plant, which had been offline for a regular overhaul, would reconnect to the grid on Dec. 15.

Kosovo relies on coal for most of its electricity generation. KEK’s ageing plants can produce a maximum 800 megawatt hours (MWh) of electricity, while domestic demand in winter is up to 1,100 MWh, KEK said. (Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Editing by Mark Potter)