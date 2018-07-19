FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 19, 2018 / 7:22 AM / in an hour

India's Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 profit misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - India’s Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd on Thursday reported a 12.3 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, but fell short of market expectations.

Net profit was 10.25 billion rupees ($148.84 million) for the three months ended June 30, compared with 9.13 billion rupees a year ago, the lender, led by Asia's richest banker Uday Kotak, said in a statement. here

Analysts had on average expected a net profit of 11.67 billion rupees for the second most valuable listed lender in India, with a market capitalisation of about $39 billion.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans fell to 2.17 percent at end-June, compared with 2.22 percent in the preceding quarter and 2.58 percent a year ago.

$1 = 68.8675 Indian rupees Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

