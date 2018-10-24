FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
October 24, 2018 / 7:26 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

India's Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 profit misses estimates

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - India’s Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd posted a 14.8 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Wednesday, boosted by higher interest and fee income, but missed analysts’ expectations.

Net profit was 11.42 billion rupees ($155.84 million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with 9.94 billion rupees a year earlier, the Mumbai-based private sector lender said in a statement here

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 11.65 billion rupees, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 2.15 percent at end-September, compared with 2.17 percent a quarter earlier and 2.47 percent a year earlier. ($1 = 73.2800 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.