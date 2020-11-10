Buyout firm CVC puts digital fraud prevention company Kount up for sale: sources

(Reuters) - Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd is exploring a sale of its majority stake in Kount Inc in a deal that could value the U.S. digital fraud protection company at more than $750 million, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

The deal would come as the COVID-19 pandemic keeps many consumers at home and forces them to carry out more of their business and shopping online, boosting demand for cybersecurity offerings that protect personal information.

CVC is working with an investment bank on an auction for Kount, which is at its early stages, the sources said, requesting anonymity because the matter is confidential.

CVC declined to comment. Kount did not respond to a comment request.

CVC invested $80 million in Boise, Idaho-based Kount at the end of 2015. It was the second investment made by its CVC Growth Partners I fund, which buys into fast-growing middle-market companies, according to a statement at the time.

Kount works with more than 9,000 online businesses across numerous industries to keep their interactions with customers secure. Its clients include Intuit Inc INTU.O, BP Plc BP.L and Dunkin' Brands Group Inc DNKN.O, according to its website.