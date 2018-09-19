FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Regulatory News - Americas
September 19, 2018 / 6:24 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK regulator says KPMG admits misconduct linked to BNY Mellon unit's compliance reports

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - UK’s financial regulator said on Wednesday KPMG and one of its partners had admitted to misconduct in relation to their 2011 compliance reports for a unit of Bank of New York Mellon Corp and its London branch.

The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) said KPMG and partner Richard Hinton admitted to falling short of FRC standards and that a disciplinary tribunal will be convened to decide what sanctions should be imposed. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.