February 1, 2018 / 10:33 PM

Cohen Milstein sues SEC for documents on KPMG audits

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Lawyers at Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll have sued the Securities and Exchange Commission to force it to turn over documents about KPMG’s audits of Knoxville, Tennessee-based Miller Energy, charged by the commission in 2015 with accounting fraud.

In a complaint on Wednesday in federal court in Washington D.C., the law firm said the SEC is wrongfully withholding the documents because none of them fall under exemptions allowed by the U.S. Freedom of Information Act.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2BPUaIE

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
