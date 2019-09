AMSTERDAM, Sept 5 (Reuters) - KPN NV, the biggest Dutch telecommunications company, said on Thursday it intends to appoint Dominique Leroy as its next chief executive.

Leroy, the former CEO of Belgian telecom Proximus, succeeds Maximo Ibarra, who announced in June he would step down as of Sept. 30. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)