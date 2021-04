STOCKHOLM, April 1 (Reuters) - KPN NV, the largest Dutch telecommuncations company, has filed a patent-infringement complaint against Ericsson in a district court in Texas, the Swedish telecom equipment maker said on Thursday.

“We refrain from making any further comments since this is an ongoing legal matter,” an Ericsson spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee, editing by Anna Ringstrom)