KPN prefers western partner for constructing 5G network

AMSTERDAM, April 26 (Reuters) - Dutch telecoms company KPN on Friday said it intends to select a “Western vendor” for the construction of its new 5G network, amid U.S.-led international concerns over the vulnerability of telecommunications networks to spying. KPN said it has signed a preliminary agreement with Chinese technology company Huawei for upgrades to existing mobile, radio and antenna equipment, but that contract could be “adjusted or reversed” to align with future Dutch government policy. (Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)