Integrated Telecommunications Services

KPN says no comment on possible takeover interest from EQT

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Nov 12 (Reuters) - KPN, the largest Dutch telecommunications company, on Thursday declined to comment on a Bloomberg report that it has been approached by private equity firm EQT about a possible $13 billion takeover.

Spokeswoman Victorina de Boer said the Bloomberg story was based on anonymous sources and KPN would not comment on rumours.

KPN shares rose 9% to 2.70 euros after the story was published. EQT could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Toby Sterling Editing by Keith Weir)

