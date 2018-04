AMSTERDAM, April 26 (Reuters) - Dutch telecoms company KPN expects a return to revenue growth within three years, ending years of decline, Chief Financial Officer Jan Kees de Jager told reporters on Thursday.

“We foresee an inflection point in revenue within one to three years,” De Jager said. “We are on track.”

KPN’s sales have been falling for years, hurt by rising use of mobile data, regulation costs and competition in the Dutch market. (Reporting by Bart Meijer; editing by Jason Neely)